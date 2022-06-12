CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.51

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

LAW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.51.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. CS Disco’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $501,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,111.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CS Disco by 408.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CS Disco by 36.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 679,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 180,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CS Disco during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CS Disco by 33.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 310,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in CS Disco by 13.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

