CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Gap Down to $6.08

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $5.60. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 48,254 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CTIC. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, June 6th. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $648.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.98.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after buying an additional 3,609,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,555,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,034,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,726,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 903,439 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.