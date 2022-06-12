Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 1,266 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,844,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $278.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

