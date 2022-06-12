Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 188,395 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 1,970.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,395 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.26% of 2U worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 41,827 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in 2U by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 152,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,891 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 2U by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of 2U by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 987,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 104,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of 2U stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TWOU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

About 2U (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.