Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 42,201 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 186.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,201 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

QSR stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

