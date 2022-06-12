Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 187.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after buying an additional 3,718,130 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,097,000 after buying an additional 1,154,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,874,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,086,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,901,000 after buying an additional 578,167 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

