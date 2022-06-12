Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 388.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,074 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of Patterson Companies worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PDCO opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Patterson Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.