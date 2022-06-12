Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Gap Up to $10.43

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $10.67. Cytek Biosciences shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 2,599 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -505.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Cytek Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 342,143 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $4,225,466.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,881,541 shares in the company, valued at $84,726,565.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,000. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 4,163.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 238,217 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 97,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,032 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

