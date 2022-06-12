D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,094 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Accel Entertainment worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 24.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 39,153 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,147,000. 48.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 11,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,280 shares of company stock worth $1,987,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACEL shares. TheStreet lowered Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

ACEL stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 48.62%. The firm had revenue of $192.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

