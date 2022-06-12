D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 119,606 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,606 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

RSG stock opened at $126.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $145.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

