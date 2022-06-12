Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $174.60

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $174.60 and last traded at $174.72, with a volume of 4609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.57.
Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.39) to GBX 4,700 ($58.90) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.15) to GBX 4,700 ($58.90) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.26) to GBX 4,500 ($56.39) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,275.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
About Diageo (NYSE:DEO)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
