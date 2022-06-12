Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $174.60

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $174.60 and last traded at $174.72, with a volume of 4609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.39) to GBX 4,700 ($58.90) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.15) to GBX 4,700 ($58.90) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.26) to GBX 4,500 ($56.39) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,275.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,696,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.