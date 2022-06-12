DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.13

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 93390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

