DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.13

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 93390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.
