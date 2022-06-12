DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

