EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.22.

EGP opened at $156.71 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.22 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

