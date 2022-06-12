easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $695.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESYJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.52) to GBX 625 ($7.83) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.28) to GBX 800 ($10.03) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.83) to GBX 700 ($8.77) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.33) to GBX 450 ($5.64) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $14.15.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

