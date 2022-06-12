Eaton Vance Management Acquires 1,321 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTCT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth $200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTCT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NTCT opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.63. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

