Eaton Vance Management Buys 256 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,016 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in InterDigital by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 22,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,947,000 after buying an additional 30,680 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in InterDigital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.16.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

