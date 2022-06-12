Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 542 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2022

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWYGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $63.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $62.17 and a 52 week high of $94.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average is $71.77.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.