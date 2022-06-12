Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 542 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $63.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $62.17 and a 52 week high of $94.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average is $71.77.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

