Eaton Vance Management Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after buying an additional 934,167 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,613,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,050,000 after buying an additional 99,645 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,660,000 after buying an additional 1,220,492 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,193,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 821,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,041,000 after buying an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

