ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.60.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company.
In other ECN Capital news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,655 shares in the company, valued at C$598,839.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1.13%.
About ECN Capital (Get Rating)
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
