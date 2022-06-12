Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 8%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 5,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,356,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $763.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.07.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after purchasing an additional 202,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after purchasing an additional 841,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 67.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,871,000 after purchasing an additional 336,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

