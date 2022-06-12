Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Gap Up to $10.67

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.67, but opened at $11.02. Energy Vault shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 1,146 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NRGV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRGV. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth $21,416,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $360,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $1,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $388,000.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

