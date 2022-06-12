Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,446.00

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,446 ($18.12) and last traded at GBX 1,453 ($18.21), with a volume of 107850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,504 ($18.85).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 1,650 ($20.68) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.05) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($38.35) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.06) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($40.10) to GBX 3,030 ($37.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,192.50 ($27.47).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,651.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,043.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Laura Kate Hagan bought 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($19.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,985.50 ($12,513.16).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

