Financial Comparison: Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) & Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT -18.28% -3.15% -1.78% Corporate Office Properties Trust 19.78% 6.67% 2.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $569.54 million 5.78 -$113.26 million ($0.49) -29.10 Corporate Office Properties Trust $664.45 million 4.57 $76.54 million $1.26 21.44

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Sabra Health Care REIT. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sabra Health Care REIT and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 0 5 5 0 2.50 Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus target price of $16.06, suggesting a potential upside of 12.59%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.86%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out -244.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 87.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sabra Health Care REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT beats Corporate Office Properties Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture. As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 41,445 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

