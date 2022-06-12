Financial Review: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) & Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -2.06% N/A -3.97% Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 1.05% 5.99% 1.06%

This is a summary of current ratings for MediaAlpha and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 3 1 0 2.25 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediaAlpha presently has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 98.93%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MediaAlpha and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $645.27 million 0.89 -$5.28 million ($0.38) -24.61 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $7.34 billion 0.07 -$44.00 million N/A N/A

MediaAlpha has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MediaAlpha beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. MediaAlpha, Inc. is a subsidiary of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

