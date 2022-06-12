Financial Survey: Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) versus Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY)

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Pernod Ricard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $68.92 million 2.53 $3.16 million $0.21 37.00 Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion N/A $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group.

Volatility & Risk

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crimson Wine Group and Pernod Ricard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pernod Ricard 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 6.70% 0.95% 0.81% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crimson Wine Group beats Pernod Ricard on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crimson Wine Group (Get Rating)

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. The company exports its products to 30 countries. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

About Pernod Ricard (Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

