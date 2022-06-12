First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,705,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,933,000 after acquiring an additional 199,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,519,000 after acquiring an additional 390,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,839,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,198,000 after acquiring an additional 153,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,579,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,024,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR opened at $49.59 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.48 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

