First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FV. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,818,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,609,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

