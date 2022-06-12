Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Five Below to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.56.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $127.45 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $110.83 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 1,570.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Five Below by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,503,000 after buying an additional 153,367 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Five Below by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 21,704 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.