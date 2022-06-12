Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 88.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

