Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $72.78 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.05.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $532,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $821,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

