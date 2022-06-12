Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 92934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Specifically, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $81,706.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,108.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,632 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in Freshworks by 119.5% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,705,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Freshworks by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,144 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,883,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

