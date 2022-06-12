Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Gap Down to $24.00

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $22.78. Frontdoor shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 3,712 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Anna C. Catalano purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $514,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,369,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58,136 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,062,000 after purchasing an additional 679,303 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 41.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,535,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 249,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Frontdoor by 33.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,244,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,927,000 after acquiring an additional 818,573 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

