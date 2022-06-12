Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $479.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $479.43.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

