Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.35

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 2829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
