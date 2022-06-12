Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.35

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 2829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

