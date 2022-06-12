Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) versus CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Critical Survey

Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) and CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global Digital Solutions and CCA Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and CCA Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Digital Solutions N/A -19.27% -434.05% CCA Industries -4.62% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCA Industries has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and CCA Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A $2.21 million N/A N/A CCA Industries $13.84 million 0.90 -$600,000.00 ($0.09) -21.11

Global Digital Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CCA Industries.

About Global Digital Solutions (Get Rating)

Global Digital Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing security and technology solutions. It develops Pilot Assisted Landing System, which generates a host of new applications through landing trajectory optimization that provides safety margin against weather related hazardous conditions, such as wind shear, wake turbulence, icing, and low ceilings and fog. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About CCA Industries (Get Rating)

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

