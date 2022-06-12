Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Gap Up to $72.37

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.37, but opened at $73.87. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF shares last traded at $73.23, with a volume of 18,067 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $416,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 208.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $661,000.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

