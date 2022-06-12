Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.48

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 7401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.