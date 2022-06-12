Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Graco by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 67,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 48,947 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 6.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.25.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

