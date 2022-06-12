Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $88.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.