Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,761 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 124,687 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter worth $70,433,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in NOV by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 5,487,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,892,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NOV by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,246,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NOV by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter worth $14,968,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NOV opened at $20.00 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently -41.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on NOV. Citigroup cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Griffin Securities raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About NOV (Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.