Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $33,584,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 238,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.19. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $47,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,926 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $283,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,816 shares of company stock valued at $616,249. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

