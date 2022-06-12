Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,214 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Equinox Gold worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQX shares. TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.11 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

