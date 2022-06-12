Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,198 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.34% of Vuzix worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vuzix by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vuzix by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,552,000 after acquiring an additional 718,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vuzix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vuzix by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,152 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.39. Vuzix Co. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 376.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Vuzix Profile (Get Rating)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.