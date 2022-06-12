Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CG. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,093,969 shares of company stock worth $82,709,291. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on CG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.05.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

