Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 50,159 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 955.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $961.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 0.87.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEO. Raymond James dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

