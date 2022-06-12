Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 10,041 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,041 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DAR. Stephens raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,971.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,618 shares of company stock worth $9,970,541. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.12. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.