Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,924 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $86,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $3,620,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 16.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $59.36.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

