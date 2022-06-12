Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,086 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after buying an additional 182,828 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $26,901,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,527,000 after buying an additional 119,068 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SMG opened at $89.88 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $198.18. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.