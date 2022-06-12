Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,792 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 52.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 238,362 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 26.9% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.28. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

